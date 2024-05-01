Liverpool have confirmed that 17-year-old centre-back Carter Pinnington has signed his first professional contract, at the end of a breakthrough season.

Pinnington only turned 17 in February, but has been a mainstay for Liverpool U21s throughout the campaign and was even named in the first team’s Europa League squad.

From the Wirral, the lofty defender has played 22 times for the U21s so far this term, with 19 starts, having debuted at that level as a 15-year-old last season.

As Liverpool put plans in place for a new era with Jurgen Klopp and many of his staff departing, new contracts are being issued to many youngsters.

That includes a first professional deal for Pinnington, who was eligible to sign a contract of up to three years, which would take him to 2027.

His commitment follows that of U18s standout Kieran Morrison, also 17, who put pen to paper on a three-year professional deal last month.

Trent Kone-Doherty, Lucas Pitt, Fola Onanuga and Ben Trueman have all signed their first pro terms this season, too, while Liverpool have worked to tie down those already part of the first team.

Conor Bradley, Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, James McConnell and Calum Scanlon all put pen to paper, with Jarell Quansah and Lewis Koumas likely to follow.

Pinnington is primed to maintain his key role with the U21s heading into next season, but with a change of manager there could be an opportunity to impress.

His regular centre-back partner, summer signing Amara Nallo, has followed a similar trajectory and was even named in the matchday squad on two occasions for the first team.