The sight of Mohamed Salah at Anfield the day before Liverpool vs. Tottenham caught the attention of supporters, but there’s a very simple explanation.

Salah has been the subject of countless headlines in the wake of his touchline argument with Jurgen Klopp at West Ham last Sunday.

It went from warning of “fire” to journalists after the game and speculation over his exit, to widespread reports that he plans to stay and Klopp labelling the issue a “non-story.”

But with one supporter filming Salah walking to the players’ entrance at Anfield on Saturday – a day before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League – the rumour mill kicked off again.

A new contract? Peace talks with executives? A sign that he is on his way out?

The reality is that Salah was simply following the same routine as every player the day before an Anfield matchday.

With the Liverpool squad staying at the Titanic Hotel in the city on the night before a game, players will drive to Anfield and park their cars before heading to the hotel.

That then allows them to drive straight home from the stadium post-match, without the club organising transport to another location.

It was only a story in this case because Salah was filmed in the process, offering a wave to supporters who had gathered outside Anfield.

Salah is expected to start against Tottenham in Sunday’s 4.30pm kickoff, having been left out of the side for the trip to West Ham a week ago.

His row with Klopp is believed to have been due to his omission from the starting lineup, and the lack of minutes afforded to him from the bench in a game Liverpool were struggling to put to bed.

The Egyptian has started just three of the last six games, though that can be easily explained as Klopp has rotated his squad through a busy period.