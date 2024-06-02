For once, it was a busy morning of Liverpool news as the Reds were linked with transfers for two more centre-backs and the Premier League fixtures were released.

2 more transfer links

Liverpool have been linked to two more centre-backs, with Marc Guehi and Riccardo Calafiori the most recent to have their name associated with Liverpool.

Guehi has been mentioned before by reporters, and the Telegraph‘s Matt Law insists the England centre-back is “a target,” having “already caught the attention” of the Reds.

He would reportedly cost £65 million, though, and his stock is only likely to rise with appearances at Euro 2024.

The other defender to be linked is Calafiori, who plays for Bologna and started for Italy in their Euro 2024 opener – a 2-1 win over Albania.

According to the Athletic‘s James Horncastle, Liverpool, Newcastle, Brighton and West Ham have all enquired into his availbility, though Juventus are currently “in pole position.”

4 things today

France manager Didier Deschamps has said he picked William Saliba over Ibrahima Konate because “he was more ready” – however, he did say he “will need everyone”

More rumours have emerged linking Luis Diaz to Barcelona, but Liverpool “are planning for pre-season with him,” report the Athletic

Ben Doak is working hard in training after being omitted from Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad due to injury – hopefully, he has a spring in his step come the start of the season

Liverpool have posted another job position that needs filled – this time it is the player care administrator

Some key Premier League fixtures

The 2024/25 Premier League fixtures were announced on Tuesday and it has thrown up a couple of notable topics.

Liverpool have a relatively easy start but play Man United at Old Trafford third

The Reds’ run-in is difficult, with games against Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal preceding a trip to Brighton and home match against Crystal Palace to end the season

The Merseyside Derbies are currently scheduled for November 7 at Goodison Park and April 2 at Anfield – yes, that does mean we’ll be singing Merry Christmas, Everton

Latest chat from elsewhere

BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé calls on the French youth to vote against Marine Le Pen “I’m calling to vote against extremists that want to divide the country. I want to be proud to wear this shirt, I don't want to represent a country that doesn't represent my values." pic.twitter.com/KJ2aDr0tpC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 16, 2024

Among other France players, Kylian Mbappe has spoken out and asked the French public not to vote for far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen

The French team are hopeful that Mbappe won’t need surgery after breaking his nose against Austria (the Guardian)

Video of the day and match of the night

This is great from Brentford‘s TikTok admin on the Premier League fixtures being released!

Match of the night is at 8pm (BST) in the Euros, when Diogo Jota‘s Portugal take on the Czech Republic, who will have Vitezslav Jaros on the bench.

The match is live on BBC One.