2 centre-back transfers linked & Premier League fixtures released – Latest LFC News

For once, it was a busy morning of Liverpool news as the Reds were linked with transfers for two more centre-backs and the Premier League fixtures were released.

 

2 more transfer links

Liverpool have been linked to two more centre-backs, with Marc Guehi and Riccardo Calafiori the most recent to have their name associated with Liverpool.

Guehi has been mentioned before by reporters, and the Telegraph‘s Matt Law insists the England centre-back is “a target,” having “already caught the attention” of the Reds.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 16, 2024: England's Marc Guéhi lines-up before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke. England won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He would reportedly cost £65 million, though, and his stock is only likely to rise with appearances at Euro 2024.

The other defender to be linked is Calafiori, who plays for Bologna and started for Italy in their Euro 2024 opener – a 2-1 win over Albania.

According to the Athletic‘s James Horncastle, Liverpool, Newcastle, Brighton and West Ham have all enquired into his availbility, though Juventus are currently “in pole position.”

 

4 things today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between LASK and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Andrew Yeats/Propaganda)

  • France manager Didier Deschamps has said he picked William Saliba over Ibrahima Konate because “he was more ready” – however, he did say he “will need everyone”
  • More rumours have emerged linking Luis Diaz to Barcelona, but Liverpool “are planning for pre-season with him,” report the Athletic
  • Ben Doak is working hard in training after being omitted from Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad due to injury – hopefully, he has a spring in his step come the start of the season
  • Liverpool have posted another job position that needs filled – this time it is the player care administrator

 

Some key Premier League fixtures

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 2024/25 Premier League fixtures were announced on Tuesday and it has thrown up a couple of notable topics.

  • Liverpool have a relatively easy start but play Man United at Old Trafford third

  • The Merseyside Derbies are currently scheduled for November 7 at Goodison Park and April 2 at Anfield – yes, that does mean we’ll be singing Merry Christmas, Everton

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

  • Among other France players, Kylian Mbappe has spoken out and asked the French public not to vote for far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen

  • The French team are hopeful that Mbappe won’t need surgery after breaking his nose against Austria (the Guardian)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

This is great from Brentford‘s TikTok admin on the Premier League fixtures being released!

@brentfordfc Season 4 in the @Premier League ? original sound – Brentford Football Club

Match of the night is at 8pm (BST) in the Euros, when Diogo Jota‘s Portugal take on the Czech Republic, who will have Vitezslav Jaros on the bench.

The match is live on BBC One.

