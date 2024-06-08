Any chance to relive the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield is one worth taking – and luckily for us, there are countless brilliant books we can delve into for just that!

Liverpool Football Club is not short of exceptional books that reflect on the club’s incredible history or those who donned the badge.

We’re spoilt for choice.

And the same goes for Klopp’s tenure – nine seasons of incredible memories that have been documented in various books over the years.

Whether you are one for a deep dive or something more emotional, there is a book for everyone, and we have picked out some of our favourites about Klopp here.

Believe Us – Melissa Reddy

From journalist Reddy, this book is an account of how Klopp revived Liverpool and led them to the holy grail, and inside are interviews with fans and key backroom staff, including Jurgen himself.

Intensity – Pep Lijnders

The inside story from Klopp’s right-hand man Lijnders, you can’t get much closer than this!

The book details the incredible quadruple pursuit in 2021/22 – it’s one you won’t be able to put down.

Klopp: My Liverpool Romance – Anthony Quinn

This book offers a unique approach to delving into Klopp and the man behind the manager. It’s not a biography of the German but rather a reflection of what separates him from others.

A love letter, if you will, that will resonate with millions.

Champions Under Lockdown: Red Odyssey III – Jeff Goulding

Any one of the books in Goulding’s ‘Red Odyssey’ series is worth picking up, but this one tells the tale of a season like no other, from the terraces.

In 2019/20, Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title, but there would be a final barrier to the Reds claiming their prize: a global pandemic.

Jurgen Said to Me – Dan Morgan

This is a human-interest story centring around the man who single-handedly united a club, but it is also an ode to a city we all hold so dear. An absorbing read.

The Social One – Marios Mantzos

This is not just a look at how Klopp’s gegenpressing and 4-3-3 system, but how the deep bond between the German and the people of the city made everyone part of that special journey.

Klopp was made for Liverpool.

Data Game – Josh Williams

This one is not all about Klopp, but rather the story of the club’s analytics revolution in the 21st century, in which the German played a significant role.

An entertaining read written in chronological order.

This Red Planet – Paul Tomkins

A brilliant review of how Klopp and the club’s owners transformed a faltering side into world, European and English champions – an in-depth account that is grounded in the view of a fan.