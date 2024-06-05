Alisson was forced to hand over the No. 1 responsibilities for a longer period of time than we all would have liked, but he still reminded us why he is among the very best.

The Brazilian mixed exceptional performances with frustrating injuries in 2023/24, setbacks that kept him sidelined during one of the most pivotal stages of the season.

It was not the first time the Reds have been forced to be without their No. 1, and while Caoimhin Kelleher made sure he was not missed too greatly, Alisson will hope his bad luck is behind him.

Nevertheless, he still showed us why he is the world’s best at what he does.

Alisson, 2023/24 Started: 32 (All competitions)

On as a substitute: 0

Unused sub: 5

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Overall Season Rating: 8.14

Pulling off the exceptional

Liverpool’s No. 1 has saved his team time and time again, his sheer brilliance can make goalkeeping look effortless.

One only needs to look at his world-class save against Miguel Almiron at St James’ Park for evidence of that – the Newcastle man had some serious power in his shot from 15 yards and Alisson still denied him.

Most goalkeepers would have struggled to get a touch to the ball never mind stop it – and he did similar at Crystal Palace later in the season on return from his first injury.

In total, he managed 28 Premier League outings – his fewest since arriving at Anfield in 2018 – but still ended the campaign with the highest save percentage in the competition.

As per FotMob, the 31-year-old had a save percentage of 73.5, placing him above Alphonse Areola (72.3 percent), Andre Onana (72 percent) and Jordan Pickford (70.3 percent).

He conceded 30 league goals – an average of 1.07 goals per game – which is an improvement on last season having been protected with greater effectiveness than the previous campaign.

Alisson remained a point of difference, though, a weapon not every team can rely on when the going gets tough – but that does not mean the Brazilian was without any low points.

The rough patches

Illness and two different spells out with injury – including a serious hamstring strain sustained in training of all places – kept Alisson out of the side for 17 matches in total.

His longest and most recent absence came immediately after the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, a performance he would not have wanted to sit on too long having been involved in a terrible mix-up with Virgil van Dijk.

A lack of communication between the pair cost the Reds dearly, and instead of opening up an eight-point gap on the Gunners, they invited them back into the title race.

Alisson is susceptible to minor missteps like this, usually, they come while in possession of the ball, but the amount of times he has saved Liverpool ensures he has plenty of credit in the bank.

The 31-year-old’s return to the team against Crystal Palace did not inject the magic touch needed to settle the side back into their groove, but by that point, most of the damage had already been done.

To win titles you need consistency in your XI and the hope will be that Alisson can be a consistent figure in the XI once more as the Reds look to build something new under Arne Slot.

A new chapter despite interest

Alisson has been consistently name-checked as a player clubs in Saudi Arabia would like to lure their way, though Liverpool hold strong bargaining chips should that unravel this summer.

Contracted until 2027, the No. 1 is understood to be ‘very happy’ on Merseyside and is not pushing for a departure despite the significant changes to the club’s goalkeeping department.

He is one player you do not want to see Liverpool lose any time soon, he is invaluable and possesses qualities few others in his position have.

Slot will not need to be told that, and his side will be built around the pillars that Jurgen Klopp created, Alisson being front and centre to that.

Best moment: Ridiculous save for Almiron’s shot at Newcastle.

Worst moment: The calamity between himself and Van Dijk at Arsenal.

Role next season: Undisputed No. 1.