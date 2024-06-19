After nearly a month, Arne Slot has finally given his first interview as Liverpool manager and explained why the fans had to wait.

The first thing to say is that Slot isn’t starting work today, he began well before his official unveiling and probably before the Reds even confirmed his appointment on May 20.

Slot told LFCTV: “Let’s be clear: I don’t start today, I’ve been in a lot of contact with staff members already, from people who are working here to the new staff members that are coming in.”

When asked why the gap was left, Slot was clear that he felt it the right thing to do after Jurgen Klopp‘s departure, saying: “First and foremost, maybe the farewell of Jurgen, which was really special from what I saw.

“It was on the same day I left Feyenoord as well, but I did see a few things and afterwards there was even a few more farewells from what I saw.

“So I think it was fair to him and to the club and to the supporters to wait a bit and then to come in.”

The second thing to say is that, like Klopp, Slot values his rest. He has recently spent time with his family in Ibiza but is back now and “energised thanks to the holiday he had.”

Tanned and wearing a Liverpool tracksuit, the new head coach added: “I went on holiday as you probably can see and yeah, I think now is a good moment to arrive here and talk to you.”

Slot will no doubt have been on the beach with the Reds on his mind, and plans are already underway behind the scenes ahead of the new season.

“Almost every day Richard [Hughes] and me are calling each other because we have to talk,” the Dutchman added.

“This is also a very important phase for the new season, to make sure the team is ready, and we have to play in the pre-season.

“So, a lot of things have been done but more in the background and now I am sitting here in front of you, I think it’s a good moment to do it now for the few reasons I just gave you.”

With Slot having spoken to many of the players over the phone already, the non-internationals will reconvene in early July to begin preparations for the USA tour.