Arne Slot has confirmed the appointment of three new faces to his backroom staff at Liverpool, including a new goalkeeper coach to replace John Achterberg.

Slot was finally unveiled on Wednesday with a lengthy interview with Liverpool’s official website, in which he spoke of his plans for pre-season and beyond.

Until now, it had been unclear exactly who would be joining the new head coach’s staff, but he has now confirmed three new additions.

Those include the expected appointments of Sipke Hulshoff, who will be Slot’s assistant, and Ruben Peeters, who also arrives from Feyenoord as lead physical performance coach.

And with Achterberg and Jack Robinson both departing their positions, Liverpool have since appointed Fabian Otte as goalkeeper coach.

Otte is set to join the squad late, however, as he currently holds a position with the United States national team and will therefore be supporting them at Copa America.

The 33-year-old previously held positions at Hoffenheim, Burnley and most recently Borussia Monchengladbach, and is the first new addition not tied to Slot.

“If you bring in Fabian, who I didn’t know before, you have conversations, meetings with him – together with Richard [Hughes, sporting director] – to bring the best possible person in we could find,” Slot explained.

“And I think in the situation of Fabian we managed to do that.

“He’s regarded as one of the most interesting goalkeeper coaches there is at the moment and in the meetings we had I felt this as well.

“[There are] still one or two positions to fill in and we are talking about this and having meetings about this as well.”

Otte will work directly with Claudio Taffarel, who has remained in his post, largely due to his close working relationship with Alisson.

As Slot explained, Liverpool are still seeking to add further to his backroom staff, with Etienne Reijnen, who was due to follow from Feyenoord, now unlikely to arrive due to work permit issues.

The club are actively pursuing a specialist set-piece coach, which is one of many job adverts they have posted in recent weeks.