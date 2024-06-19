Arne Slot is in contact with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes “almost every day,” with the head coach explaining his input in transfer strategy.

Slot has officially moved into his office at the AXA Training Centre and will now await the return of many of his first-team squad on July 1.

The Dutchman inherits a world-class group from Jurgen Klopp, but there is expected to be some change this summer, including the departures of Joel Matip and Thiago.

In Hughes, the club also has a new sporting director, with the Scot working closely with Slot in discussions over who could be brought in.

“Me and Richard are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us – there is a big backroom staff included in this as well,” the head coach explained.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working.

“Because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team.

“But we already have a really strong team.”

• READ: Slot has confirmed 3 new staff at Liverpool – including goalkeeper coach

The understanding is that there will not be a makeover of the squad, and far from it, with Liverpool likely to be active but not overly so in the transfer market.

A new centre-back and right winger appear to be the priorities, while a decision will be made over pursuing another No. 6 and any addition to the goalkeeper ranks depends on Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future.

Slot added that “almost every day Richard and me are calling each other because we have to talk,” with the 45-year-old eager to “make sure the team is ready.”

It will be a new setup when it comes to recruitment, with more emphasis on Hughes to make decisions, backed up by assistant David Woodfine and working under CEO of football Michael Edwards.

• READ: Slot explains why he made Liverpool fans wait for 1st interview

But there is, of course, a collaborative relationship with those in the boardroom and the man in charge of matters on the pitch.

Any final decision will be informed by Slot’s opinion, and with both he and Hughes now firmly in place, movement could be expected on the transfer front sooner rather than later.