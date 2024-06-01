Ibrahima Konate has laughed off rumours of a summer transfer, saying he is “happy at Liverpool”. He did, though, admit his links to PSG.

Since arriving at Liverpool in 2021, Konate has become one of the world’s best young defenders, with only injuries hampering his progress to become undoubted first-choice.

You only need to watch at his superb display in the 2022 Champions League final to see his incredible potential. This quality has, of course, attracted attention from elsewhere, though.

Thankfully, Konate has laughed off recent rumours of a move to PSG, but did admit family connections to the club.

Reacting to those reports, he said on RMC: “Ah, I saw that, leave me alone! I’m French. Hearing that PSG is interested, okay but that makes me neither hot or cold because I haven’t had a conversation with them or whoever.”

He added: “I’m focused on the pitch and the Euros. I don’t even think about it. I have two years left on my contract, I’m happy at Liverpool so my head is there.”

The 25-year-old’s contract runs until 2026, but talks over his contract are reportedly ongoing according to French sources.

Despite injuries frustrating his young career, Liverpool supporters will be hoping he puts pen to paper on a new deal soon to avoid the talk that comes with a player whose time is running out.

The centre-back is clearly happy at Liverpool but did admit his family connection to PSG, saying: “I was born in France and in Paris.

“I have six older brothers and the six support PSG I think, at least four or five at least.

“We watched a lot of matches together, they already took me back to the younger stadium before I went to the training ground.

“There is a little story with PSG but I made mine, where I played at Sochaux then Leipzig before Liverpool, so I’m happy.”

Konate’s defensive partner, Virgil van Dijk, is also still to sign a new contract, with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Following the final game of the season, Van Dijk told reporters, including David Lynch of This Is Anfield: “At the moment there is nothing for me to say.

“Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all. My future is not important at the moment.

“The only thing I can say now is if I have a farewell I don’t think I would keep it dry (not cry) because that was something I was very surprised with with him (Klopp).

“These fans are something else and eventually when they say goodbye to you then it will be special.”