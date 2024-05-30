French sources are claiming that Paris Saint-Germain could be interested in signing Ibrahima Konate, but the defender isn’t thought to be pushing for a move.

With his contract expiring in 2026, L’Equipe are reporting that clubs around Europe are eyeing Konate up, with just two years left on his current deal.

Summarised by GFFN, the French report says: “Talks over a contract extension for Konate have been ongoing for several months. Liverpool have remained optimistic of reaching a positive outcome.

“Konate himself wanted to wait until the end of the Premier League campaign before delving deeper into the talks and a meeting between the player and the club will soon take place.”

Generally, l’Equipe is well-sourced on French national team players, so we can assume that these talks have been taking place. Konate has also previously spoken about interest from PSG.

Translated by GFFN, he was asked by Canal+ if he could picture himself in the red and blue of PSG?

He replied: “If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking ‘is it one of my objectives?’

“Not at all.”

Back in December, Le10Sport also claimed that talks had begun between Konate’s representatives and the club.

Clearly, nothing has been agreed but Liverpool fans need not get worried about the Frenchman’s future yet.

Who else needs to renew?

Konate is unlikely to be the only player in talks over an extended stay at Liverpool, with the aforementioned Van Dijk also needing to renew.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are both out of contract in 2025, while Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher‘s deals expire along with Konate’s in 2026.

Recently, Kelleher suggested he would be open to a move elsewhere as the goalkeeper looks to become a top team’s No. 1.

The Irishman told the Athletic: “I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved.

“I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff.

“Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No. 1.”