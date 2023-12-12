Ibrahima Konate is expected to be one of the next Liverpool players to sign a new contract, with reports in France claiming that talks have now begun.

Since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021, Konate has established himself as one of the cornerstones of Jurgen Klopp‘s evolving squad.

Though injuries have limited him to 68 appearances in almost two-and-a-half seasons, his performances, particularly alongside Virgil van Dijk, have displayed world-class potential.

It should be no surprise, then, that Liverpool are eager to tie the No. 5 down to a contract beyond his current expiry of 2026.

Le10Sport in France claim an exclusive in reporting the start of talks between the club’s hierarchy and Konate’s representatives, to recognise the Frenchman’s development so far.

Given he still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his existing deal, it is maintained that there is “no ’emergency'” when it comes to negotiations.

But Liverpool are said to “want his case to be dealt with in the coming weeks so that an agreement can be reached by the end of the 2023/2024 season.”

“A way to reward the French international,” it is described, “while securing his future and repelling possible interested clubs.”

There has been little suggestion that Liverpool would be approached over a deal to sell Konate, though the French media have regularly touted him with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Canal+ in November, the 24-year-old said: “If I see myself at PSG…to say no would be to lie to you.

“But to tell you that I’m thinking of it as a goal at the moment, no, not at all.”

It would seem as though, while the opportunity to play for his hometown club would be tempting, there is no urgency from Konate to leave Liverpool any time soon.

In fact, he appears wholly committed to the club for the long term, which should result in a new contract in the coming months.

Konate is unlikely to be the only player in talks over an extended stay at Liverpool, with Klopp expressing his desire to retain Joel Matip beyond his terms running out in the summer.

Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract in 2025, while Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher‘s deals expire along with Konate’s in 2026.

The expectation is that Thiago will leave on a free transfer this summer, while Adrian‘s deal is also due to run out.