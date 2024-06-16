Adam Lallana was one of Liverpool’s most transformed players under Jurgen Klopp, and it wasn’t just on the pitch that he helped change the player’s career.

When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool in October 2015, Lallana was yet to win over supporters after his move, 15 months earlier, from Southampton, where he has now returned.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a tribute to Klopp, the Englishman admitted that when he arrived at Liverpool, he was “insecure, big time” and “didn’t feel comfortable in the dressing room, on the pitch [or] in the kit.”

However, when Klopp arrived things turned around for the No. 20.

“Straightaway he took that away,” Lallana said.

“Straightaway that big aura and that big smile just hit you.”

Reacting to his former player’s comments, Klopp admitted: “I didn’t know and I didn’t realise that Adam Lallana felt like he felt before I arrived.

“Obviously I was not there, but I loved the player from the first moment.”

Despite being hampered by injuries, Lallana became one of Klopp’s most loved players and epitomised how he wanted his team to play.

The famous image of Lallana coming off against Tottenham, in the German’s first match, and falling into his arms was a sign of how quickly the players had taken to the new boss.

The 2015/16 was arguably Lallana’s best, as he started 38 games and helped push Liverpool on to the League Cup and Europa League finals. He was also one of England’s best players on the international scene at the time.

One of his finest performances in red came in the Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.

With Liverpool trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Spain, an emotionally charged Anfield were put at ease when an early own goal drew them level.

From then on, Lallana was brilliant for Liverpool in an attacking lineup also featuring Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge.

The latter got the second goal after 63 minutes, but it was Lallana who sealed the game and sent the Reds through to the final, with a composed flick into the net.

He would leave Liverpool with a Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup medal around his neck, and none of it would have been possible without the shoulder of Klopp to lean on.