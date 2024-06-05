Key updates have emerged over the futures of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, while Liverpool have again been linked with a player who Arne Slot knows well.

Key Kelleher & Adrian updates

Alisson remains the Reds’ undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, but there look set to be changes behind him in the pecking order this summer.

According to This is Anfield‘s David Lynch, only a bid over £20 million is likely to be accepted for Kelleher.

The Irishman is open to the idea of leaving Liverpool, as he looks to be a regular starter elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Lynch has also confirmed that Adrian has been offered a new one-year deal at Anfield, with his current contract expiring this month.

While some supporters may be up in arms about that, having the veteran Spaniard as third-choice ‘keeper feels like a solid option.

5 other things today: 8 players released & Trent hint

Liverpool have announced that eight more players have been released, with three new contracts offered, too

Gareth Southgate has dropped a big hint at Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s Euro 2024 role for England – is a start in midfield coming his way?

Man City 115 charges: What we know about the hearing date and Premier League lawsuit

A referee’s decision bizarrely led to Cody Gakpo turning down two Premier League offers before his move to Liverpool – it’s an intriguing story!

Diogo Jota, Adrian and Joel Matip have taken their next step towards coaching careers after gaining their UEFA B Licence

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are claimed to be among four Premier League clubs keen on signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida this summer – it’s not the first time he’s been linked, but it seems unlikely… (Algemeen Dagblad)

Italian sources report the Reds as eyeing the double signing of Atalanta pair Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners, both of whom helped knocked Jurgen Klopp‘s side out of the Europa League (Tutto Juve)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in snapping up AC Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Grego in the summer window – they have made a ‘very rich offer’ for the 26-year-old, apparently (Tuttosport)

Other chat from elsewhere

Wolves‘ attempts to get VAR scrapped in the Premier League are believed to have no chance of being successful when the 20 clubs meet on Thursday (ESPN)

Antonio Conte has been confirmed as the new manager of Napoli – that has the potential to be explosive from the off! (SSC Napoli)

Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are in talks with Man United over new deals – it’s good to see them advocating youth over there down the M62! (MUFC)

