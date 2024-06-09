Legendary Liverpool defender Alan Hansen is “seriously ill” in hospital

The 68-year-old Liverpool and Scotland legend, Alan Hansen, is currently seriously ill in hospital.

In worrying news on Sunday evening, Liverpool confirmed that the Reds’ former captain is in hospital and seriously ill.

The club said:

“The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital… “The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family. “We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Despite playing his last game for the Reds in 1990, Hansen and his wife still live on Merseyside and made their home in Southport.

After 22 years of appearing on Match of the Day as the BBC’s main pundit, Hansen retired from the role in in 2014.

During his playing days, he was incredible defender – perhaps the best in Liverpool’s history. With 16 major trophies across 620 appearances, he helped take the Reds to the very top of football.

He commanded Liverpool’s defence by reading attacks before they happened and, once on the ball, possessed brilliant composure to push the team forward.

Originally from Sauchie in Scotland, Hansen joined the Reds from Partick Thistle for £100,000 in May 1977.

Within a year he had nailed down a starting spot next to Phil Thompson and led Liverpool to European Cup glory on the first of three occasions.

In 1985, Hansen was awarded the captaincy by newly-appointed player manager Kenny Dalglish. That first year with the armband saw the Reds become just the third side of the 20th century to win a league and FA Cup double.

Playing with various centre-back partners, the Scotland international remained crucial to the Liverpool and continued to dominate matches with his height and head.

After Hillsborough he stood by the families, attending funerals and later defending supporters when they were falsely accused of being at fault for the disaster.

In 1991, he retired from the game and turned his hand to television just a year later.

As Hansen lies ill in hospital, we hope for a strong recovery and wish the best for his family.