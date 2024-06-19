Liverpool’s flurry of job adverts has continued this summer, with a key role that goes on behind the scenes which many supporters may not be aware of.

After an exodus of staff upon Jurgen Klopp‘s resignation, Liverpool have taken to publicly advertising for a number of staff positions.

That has included a specialist set-piece coach, a new strength and conditioning coach, another first-team physio and an off-field role as performance insights lead.

Other positions have already been filled on and off the pitch, with Arne Slot arriving as head coach and the likes of Michael Edwards, Julian Ward, Richard Hughes and Pedro Marques joining the boardroom setup.

Liverpool have now advertised another job, that of a player care administrator, which may not be one many are familiar with.

#LFC are currently advertising for a new 'Player Care Administrator' for the men's first team. The job description shows how weird the life of a Premier League footballer is. pic.twitter.com/Ep8uLspLN9 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) June 18, 2024

The role, which is based at the club’s AXA Training Centre, is designed to deliver “a hassle-free experience for every player allowing them to thrive on and off the pitch.”

Put simply, a player care administrator organises many aspects of a player’s day-to-day life off the pitch, with those duties listed including:

Organising living arrangements for players joining the club

Setting up utilities, council tax, TV, broadband and phone bills

Sourcing private chefs, driving instructors and healthcare

Taking care of players’ vehicles while at the training ground

Handling ticket requests and the signing of merchandise

It is not a new position, nor is it one unique to Liverpool or in fact football as a sector, but it is one that sheds light into how clubs take care of their players.

Many of those will be moving to a new country at a young age, with little to no experience of the mundane aspects of adult life – particularly in a different culture.

While it demonstrates how detached their everyday lives can be from those in the stands, it allows them to focus on a highly demanding job as a professional footballer.

The job has opened up following the departure of Ray Haughan, who oversaw this setup in his position of general manager of first-team operations.

Haughan joined Klopp, Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos, John Achterberg, Jack Robinson, Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger in leaving the club this summer.

Among his duties, he played a key logistical role in organising Liverpool’s pre-season plans, with that now delegated elsewhere within the club.