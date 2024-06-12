Liverpool have banked further profit on a player who left the club eight years ago, with Luis Alberto replacing Philippe Coutinho at Al-Duhail SC in Qatar.

Alberto spent three years on the books at Liverpool but only featured 12 times for the first team, taking in loans at Malaga and Deportivo before joining Lazio.

It was at Lazio that he established himself as one of the most productive midfielders in Europe, with 52 goals and 79 assists in 307 appearances for the Italian club.

But as his eighth season in Rome drew to a close, Alberto announced his intention to leave, even offering to tear up his contract, saying “I do not want to take another euro.”

A more straightforward solution was found, though, after interest emerged from Qatar – and Tuesday saw Alberto complete a transfer to Al-Duhail worth an initial €10 million.

In doing so, Liverpool have earned a seven-figure profit due to a sell-on clause negotiated into their £6 million deal with Lazio in 2016.

The details of that sell-on clause are vague, with the percentage cited as both 12 percent and 25 percent since the midfielder’s switch to Qatar.

But it was reliably reported upon his departure to Lazio eight years ago that Liverpool would receive 30 percent of any future fee, which would be around £2.5 million.

Alberto’s move to Al-Duhail comes following the end of Coutinho’s loan spell, with the Brazilian now expected to depart Aston Villa and rejoin boyhood club Vasco da Gama.

Vasco have already confirmed their interest in Coutinho, who turned 32 on Wednesday, though talks with Villa are yet to be resolved.

Coutinho played 22 times during a season on loan with Al-Duhail, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, including a brace against Sadio Mane‘s Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League.

Alberto joins a squad managed by Frenchman Christophe Galtier and also including ex-Southampton midfielder Ibrahima Diallo.