Despite having four more years left on his deal this summer, former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto has asked Lazio to terminated his contract early.

At a different time, Alberto may have gone on to represent one of Liverpool’s most astute signings, arriving from Sevilla for £6.8 million in 2013.

But barely given an opportunity by Brendan Rodgers, who only started the Spaniard twice, and out of the picture upon Jurgen Klopp‘s arrival, he instead flourished elsewhere.

A switch to Lazio in 2016 saw Liverpool recoup £6 million, while Alberto has made 302 appearances for I Biancocelesti, scoring 51 goals and laying on 76 assists from midfield.

His time in Rome is coming to a close, though, with the 31-year-old telling DAZN after Friday’s 4-1 win over Salernitana that he had asked the club to rip up his contract.

“The last few weeks have been difficult for me,” he is quoted by Football Italia.

“I don’t know what the project is going to be, but I can say that I will certainly not be part of the project for next season.

“I already asked the club to terminate my contract, I do not want to take another Euro from Lazio.

“I think it is only right now to step aside. This club has given me so much, but the time has come to step aside and leave it to others.”

Alberto’s contract with Lazio does not expire until 2027, but he looks to be seeking an amicable, early exit in order to usher in a new generation.

This comes after Maurizio Sarri’s shock resignation in March and with the club currently sitting seventh in Serie A.

Speaking in 2020, Alberto expressed regret over the way he handled his time at Liverpool, suggesting the move came too soon in his career and that he “lost a few years” as a result.

“I think it’s a little bit my fault,” he said.

“I didn’t do everything necessary to be at my level in terms of work and focus. What I should have done at 20, I was only able to do it at 25.

“It’s a shame, I lost a few years. I’m 27 now. I’m trying to make the most of it and I think there’s a lot of time left to continue to enjoy myself.”