Pepijn Lijnders could employ his connections at Liverpool to arrange a summer transfer, with reports in Austria claiming interest in goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Lijnders left Anfield along with Jurgen Klopp and many of his staff this summer, with the Dutchman taking up the role of head coach at Red Bull Salzburg.

He has been joined at the Austrian club by the Reds’ former elite development coach Vitor Matos and head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer.

Their switch to Salzburg – and the positive relationship between Liverpool and the Red Bull group – has led to speculation that Lijnders could look to his old side in the transfer market.

While his insistence that Conor Bradley “can come to Salzburg immediately” is unlikely to bear fruit, an interesting link has now emerged.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Jaros could now be a candidate to join Salzburg following the release of Timo Horn.

It is claimed that the 22-year-old, who helped Sturm Graz beat Salzburg the Austrian Bundesliga title during his loan last season, is “highly sought after” by Lijnders.

The Czech Republic international – currently on duty at Euro 2024 – has already proved himself in the league and is suggested as a “new challenger” for first choice Alexander Schlager.

Whether Jaros, or Liverpool for that matter, would be receptive to a move to Salzburg is unclear, particularly given he would not be guaranteed No. 1.

After 21 outings on loan at Sturm Graz in the second half of last season, the likelihood is that, were he to move, he would be seeking the starting gloves.

All change behind Alisson?

Jaros’ future on Merseyside is uncertain at this stage, but there is a theory that he could now be retained as backup to Alisson.

With Caoimhin Kelleher admitting his desire to become a No. 1 “at Liverpool or somewhere else,” and Adrian looking more likely to reject a new contract in favour of a return to Spain, the Reds will be in need of options in goal.

Given he is eligible as a homegrown player and has now gained experience at a high level, Jaros could be viewed as a viable candidate in any new goalkeeping stable.

Speaking to This Is Anfield‘s Bence Bocsak last month, the academy graduate said “it’s good to see there’s a pathway” to the first team following Kelleher’s breakthrough, and left his future in the hands of Arne Slot.

“I don’t really set long-term targets because you don’t know what’s going to happen along the way,” Jaros explained.

“I try to think short term, so [right now] until the end of the season, and then in the summer a new manager is going to be coming in and I will see what happens.”

Liverpool are yet to appoint a new goalkeeping coach following the departures of John Achterberg and Jack Robinson, though Claudio Taffarel has remained part of Slot’s backroom.