Liverpool’s new goalkeeping coach brought some interesting props for his training session, as a fresh face joined him for the eighth day of pre-season.

Arne Slot oversaw a 26-man squad on Friday, and the sight of jackets and long pants was indicative of the ‘summer’ weather currently in the UK.

It is a good preview of what is to come, although you sense Slot and his team have been told all about the joys of English weather.

But back on to training, Liverpool’s session continued to follow the same schedule, with breakfast and gym work preceding a move to the outdoor pitches for conditioning and ball work.

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo were involved with the rest of the group, and for the first time this summer, 17-year-old goalkeeper Kornel Misciur was present.

Caoimhin Kelleher was notably missing from the latest session, but there’s unlikely to be anything to be concerned over just yet.

Fabian Otte, who Slot revealed cut his holiday short to report to work, was leading the goalkeeping group alongside under-21s ‘keeper coach Mark Morris, and he had some interesting new tools to work with.

He pulled out glasses and ear defenders, the former he said ensured “you can’t see the outside (periphery) so you have to turn your head more.”

Fabian Mrozek donned the glasses and Marcelo Pitaluga the headphones – training methods that keep things fresh and interesting for the players.

Kelleher said as much to LFCTV: “It’s great that Fabian has come in now, looks really good, really interesting. Full of energy as well, which is good.

“Probably brings some new ideas as well which is good for the goalkeepers. It’s new and exciting, looking forward to it.”

Spotted on day 8 of pre-season

Goalkeepers: Pitaluga, Davies, Misciur, Mrozek

Defenders: Quansah, Van Den Berg, Phillips, Bradley, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck, Scanlon

Midfielders: Endo, Jones, Elliott, Morton, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni, Stephenson, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Koumas, Blair