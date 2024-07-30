Liverpool’s pre-season continued into day three on Sunday, with a 30-man squad taking part in a session on the outdoor pitches and inside – and plenty of youngsters were involved.

Typical English weather greeted the Reds on Sunday, with an overcast and rainy forecast giving Arne Slot a look at what his future training days will entail on Merseyside.

After undergoing fitness tests on the first day, which saw the lactate test replaced, a bigger squad assembled for work at the AXA Training Centre for day three.

Ten senior players were involved, including Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

There was also a sighting of Luke Chambers after his loan spell in the second half of the season, as well as fellow left-back Calum Scanlon following an injury that ended his 2023/24 season early.

There was no shortage of academy players in the absence of first-team internationals, with Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, Kieran Morrison and Dominic Corness spotted.

Notably, Tom Hill (21) was present and took part in the session, one of the academy standouts from last pre-season before injury struck and plagued his campaign.

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo remained notable absentees as the squad got some ball work under their belts, with Slot heavily involved in the session.

The pair are expected back imminently after being granted extra leave following international games after the conclusion of the club season.

Liverpool still have nine senior players competing at either the Euros or Copa America, and they will not be expected back until the start of August.

Liverpool squad in training – Pre-season day three

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Bradley, Tsimikas, Beck, Chambers, Scanlon, Mabaya, Norris

Midfielders: Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni, Corness, Stephenson, Morrison, Hill

Forwards: Carvalho, Doak, Danns, Koumas, Gordon, Blair