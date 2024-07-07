Liverpool have nine players still competing in international tournaments and irrespective of the results in the coming week, they will have a finalist at both the Euros and Copa America.

It is strange knowing Arne Slot is overseeing the start of pre-season while nine players have yet to even see their 2023/24 campaign come to an end.

But it is Liverpool’s reality and that of other clubs this summer, but at least the final games are in sight on the international front.

At the Euros, the Reds have six players still in the competition after France, the Netherlands and England all qualified for the final four.

And as Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch will meet Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the semi-final on Wednesday, the club is guaranteed representatives in the final.

Ibrahima Konate could go one further and guarantee a winner’s medal for a Red should France overcome Spain on Tuesday evening.

Spain vs. France – July 9

– July 9 Netherlands vs. England – July 10

– July 10 Argentina vs. Canada – July 10

– July 10 Uruguay vs. Colombia – July 11

– July 11 Euros Final – July 14

– July 14 Copa America Bronze Final – July 14

– July 14 Copa America Final – July 15

It is a similar set of circumstances at Copa America, with Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay all making it to the semi-finals – and the latter two will go head-to-head for a place in the final.

Darwin Nunez‘s side knocked out Alisson‘s Brazil to set up the meeting with Luis Diaz‘s Colombia, while Alexis Mac Allister will need to overcome Canada to join one of his team-mates in the final.

Unlike the Euros, the South Americans will contest a third-place play-off should they not emerge victorious in their semi-final tie.

It means they will be among the last to report back for pre-season, with a three-week break to see them return, at the earliest, on August 5.

A big week of fixtures ahead for Liverpool’s internationals, and the club will have a stake in both finals irrespective of how the semi-finals unfold – quite the achievement!