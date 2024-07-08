Liverpool have had an incredibly quiet summer when it comes to transfers, in all honesty, it has been non-existent. That has not stopped links being made, though, especially with the Euros underway.

The Reds have a long list of departures in the wake of Jurgen Klopp‘s exit, with members of his staff departing, in addition to player contracts expiring.

On the flip side, Arne Slot and key hires at the upper level are all there is to note on the incoming front as we await any player signings.

Speaking of, there have been several links to those currently representing their nations at the European Championships in Germany – which are not always genuine, but often they are somewhat realistic.

Spain’s Nico Williams is among the players Liverpool have been tied to, with the exciting young winger reportedly having a release clause worth £45 million.

The Athletic Bilbao player has started three of Spain’s four games at the Euros, and as a 21-year-old with over 103 La Liga appearances, predominantly as a right winger, he’d tick a number of boxes.

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, is the most recent link, with Newcastle having offered up the England winger in attempts to comply with PSR rules. While that danger seems to have passed, the door may not yet be fully closed.

Moving to defence, Riccardo Calafiori has seen reports in England and his native Italy claim interest from Liverpool, with a “substantial offer” anticipated from the Reds.

His club, Bologna, have been named as suitors for Sepp van den Berg, and he could be factored into any deal for the left-sided centre-back should the Reds wish to further any interest.

A link that has emerged for a number of summers now is Germany’s Joshua Kimmich, and 2024 is no different. There have been no credible or reliable links to the 29-year-old, though.

In addition to Gordon, England is also the home of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, who have seen their names tied to Liverpool this summer.

Guehi was mooted as a defensive option last summer and reliable reports have claimed that he is “a target,” though a price tag in the region of £65 million means he is not a cheap option.

Eze is another exciting prospect from Crystal Palace that is worth considering, while Slovakia’s David Hancko was always to be found in the headlines as he is a former player of Arne Slot.

Hancko’s agent has already claimed Liverpool’s interest when speaking to TN.cz in January – the 26-year-old would be another left-sided option.

Finally, with Liverpool in need of a goalkeeper, there have been no shortage of links, and Georgia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is among them, if there is any genuine interest we will hear about it soon after his side exited the competition on Sunday.

With two weeks left in the Euros, there are bound to be more players linked – but is there a standout for you thus far?