Reports linking Arne Slot to his former players have not been in short supply, but the Liverpool boss has refuted suggestions the club pushed for ex-Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer.

Earlier this week, a report from the Netherlands claimed Slot had given “the green light” to bring Wieffer in this summer, only for sporting director Richard Hughes to “act too late.”

It then went on to say that the Reds were still “making desperate attempts” to sign him, despite a deal with Brighton having already been agreed – making it a narrative that did not quite sit right.

Wieffer has since officially been confirmed as a Brighton player, reportedly for a fee around £25 million, a record sale for Feyenoord.

In an interview with Viaplay, Slot was asked about his former midfielder and if he had wanted to pursue signing the 24-year-old at Anfield, to which he replied: “No, I have not spoken to Mats.

We are pleased to announce the signing of Netherlands international Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord on a contract until 2029! ? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 5, 2024

“It would be very nice to see him, but I hope he doesn’t want to prove himself too much in those matches against his old manager.”

It was a swift dismissal of any report, but that did not stop Slot from praising Wieffer, who played 42 times for his Dutch side last season, and his Premier League move.

Slot added: “I think it’s especially great for him when you see where he comes from. That he can make the step to the Premier League two years after he came from Excelsior. That’s great for him.

“It’s fantastic for him, but also for Feyenoord because it’s the biggest transfer in the club’s history.”

Wieffer is a defensive midfielder and it is a position many hope to see Liverpool address this summer, but links to possible players have been in short supply.

And if you were looking for movement on the transfer front, on Friday, new sporting director Richard Hughes hinted that we could be waiting until August, when international tournaments are over and managers can take closer looks at their squad.

He did, however, state that the club “will always be opportunistic if we can. If we can improve as we go, we will look to do that.”