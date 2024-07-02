Despite tentative links with a move to Liverpool and conversations with Arne Slot, Feyenoord defender David Hancko has ruled out a switch to Anfield.

Since Slot’s appointment as head coach, Hancko has been one of the Feyenoord players most regularly touted with a move to join his former manager.

This was backed up by previous claims of interest from the versatile defender’s agent, who insisted in January that he had been “in contact” with Liverpool.

Capable of playing both centre-back and left-back, Hancko would arguably represent a smart acquisition for the Reds at a time when they could strengthen both positions.

But speaking to vi.nl during Slovakia’s time at the Euros, the 26-year-old cast doubt over a move to Liverpool after talks with Slot himself.

“I think that in three years he will be named as one of the best coaches in the world,” Hancko said.

“I can see that happening, because I know what he did with us and now he has the biggest platform to show that.

“I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff. And I don’t express that appreciation because I hope that I will go with him to Liverpool, because that is unlikely.

“I have spoken to him a few times after the end of the season, but I don’t think they are looking for a player in my position, so I don’t think a transfer to Liverpool will happen.

“But I wish him the best of luck, he really is a fantastic coach.”

Throughout his career as a manager so far, Slot has only used three players – Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner and Justin Bijlow – more than he has Hancko, who made 92 appearances for him at Feyenoord.

Continuing his interview with vi.nl, Hancko lauded the 45-year-old as having “changed his career,” with it clear that he believes he is a top coach.

“You always really look forward to training with him,” he said. “His playing style and also the videos he shows in team meetings are all so professional.”

It is no surprise that Hancko will not be joining Liverpool, but his claim that the club are not “looking for a player in his position” could be controversial.

• READ: Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign left-back – LFC journalist gives update

The Reds are widely acknowledged as requiring more depth at both centre-back and, with doubts over Kostas Tsimikas‘ future, left-back – both of which Feyenoord’s No. 33 could fill.

Naturally, it would be wrong to take Hancko’s word as gospel – perhaps Slot was just letting him down gently!