After claims that Liverpool were in “pole position” to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, one local journalist believes there is “definitely legs” in the story.

Last week, Algerian reporter Abdel Hamed wrote on Twitter that Ait-Nouri was in line to leave Wolves this summer, with the Reds in “pole position” to sign him.

He later claimed that though the left-back “wanted to be coached by Klopp,” the appointment of Arne Slot “does not impact his choice.”

And despite interest from Chelsea and Man City, Hamed – who appears to have ties to the player himself – explained that an “unclear project” at Stamford Bridge and “less freedom” under Pep Guardiola had swayed Ait-Nouri’s decision.

Algerian outlet La Gazette du Fennec furthered these claims and added that Wolves would not sell for less than €40 million (£33.9m), while the 23-year-old is said to have a release clause of €45 million (£38.2m).

Sources in Ait-Nouri’s home country are convinced that he will leave Wolves this summer and that Liverpool are his most likely destination.

And speaking on Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast, Liverpool journalist David Lynch explained his belief that there is “definitely legs in this one.”

“Just because he’s been linked so frequently recently, and obviously Liverpool have a great relationship with his agency,” Lynch said.

“So I think that there’s definitely something in that.”

Ait-Nouri is represented by Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency, along with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Fabinho and a number of players Liverpool have pursued in recent years, including Matheus Nunes and current target Leny Yoro.

However, as Lynch continued, he acknowledged that the club would likely be required to sell before any move is made to bring in another left-back.

Tsimikas a ‘candidate’ for sale

Kostas Tsimikas‘ future at Anfield is uncertain, with the Greek tipped to depart, which would open up a vacancy as competition for 30-year-old Andy Robertson.

“I think Kostas is a bit of a candidate for moving on this summer, but obviously that actually has to happen, something has to give on that,” Lynch added.

“You can’t just keep adding left-backs and then hope it works itself out, Liverpool never operate like that.

“So it’s maybe something that you’ve got wait until Tsimikas gets something. But I think there could be real legs in that [with Ait-Nouri].”