A year ago, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad were courting Mo Salah to the tune of a world-record bid, but now they have landed on his alternative.

As last summer’s transfer window rumbled on, Liverpool were forced to contend with serious interest from Saudi Arabia in their most valuable player.

Salah was subject of a £150 million bid, including £100 million up front, from Saudi officials with a view to joining Fabinho at Al-Ittihad, with the Reds rejecting that advance.

It was later claimed that a world-record offer was being prepared, but with Liverpool holding firm and Salah not pushing for an exit, that £215 million plan fell flat.

The Saudi Pro League have maintained their interest, and with the Egyptian entering the final year of his contract this summer, another approach had been speculated.

However, Al-Ittihad are now closing in on another right winger who will take one of eight foreign player slots in Laurent Blanc’s squad.

Per The Athletic, Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby is set to join the Jeddah club in a deal worth €60 million (£50.6m).

Diaby, who only joined Villa last summer amid interest from Al-Nassr, is said to have agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with Al-Ittihad.

This would at least suggest there is little chance of Salah joining Al-Ittihad in the near future, with Diaby brought in as a natural right winger.

However, there remains a possibility that the 32-year-old will be courted as his contract nears expiry – unless, of course, he agrees an extension at Liverpool.

With the Saudi state’s Public Investment Fund controlling Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, interest in players is not necessarily tied to one particular club.

Though Al-Ittihad may have now filled their vacancy on the right flank, there is a chance that the PIF will target Salah for another of their leading sides.

For example, he could be eyed as a free agent signing for Al-Nassr next summer with a view to reuniting him with Sadio Mane in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo.

More good news on Alisson

All signs point to Salah staying on Merseyside for at least another season, though, while further business from Al-Ittihad indicates that the same will be true for Alisson.

Al-Ittihad are also pursuing a deal for Man City goalkeeper Ederson, with the Mail among those to report that they had approached the Premier League champions over a package worth £50 million.

Though Alisson has been subject of interest from Saudi Arabia this summer, Al-Nassr have since signed compatriot Bento, Al-Ahli brought in Edouard Mendy last year and Al-Hilal already have Yassine Bounou.

Salah is part of the Liverpool squad due to fly to the United States on Tuesday, with Alisson set to rejoin his team-mates later in July – find out when he should return here.