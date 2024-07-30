Curtis Jones was again absent as Liverpool trained at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, with six other players sitting out the session.

The Reds are undergoing double training sessions most days during their time in the United States, which has continued as they prepare for the friendly against Arsenal.

On Monday, that saw 20 players put through their paces in the Philadelphia sun, doing so again at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lincoln Financial Field.

Absent from the session were the injured trio of Jones, Andy Robertson and James McConnell, casting doubt over their involvement on tour.

Arne Slot has already confirmed that Robertson would miss all three games in the US due to an ongoing ankle issue, but Jones and McConnell are newly sidelined.

Jones was forced to sit out of sessions on Sunday and Monday after picking up a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Real Betis, while young midfielder McConnell missed that game with what was described as a minor concern.

Six other players were not pictured with the squad, with Conor Bradley the most prominent of those.

Nat Phillips, Luke Chambers, Tyler Morton, Luca Stephenson and Lewis Koumas were also not spotted being coached through the session by Slot and his staff.

There is no suggestion that any of those six players are injured, and the absence of Phillips, Chambers and Morton is not believed to be tied to transfer interest in the trio.

Ben Doak and Trey Nyoni rejoined the squad after being rested from Sunday’s open training, with medical staff managing their fitness carefully due to their age and, in Doak’s case, a recent long-term injury.

Liverpool are yet to be joined by Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate, though the expectation is they will link up with their team-mates in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

They will then undergo routine fitness tests to kick off their pre-season, before being integrated into training with the remainder of the squad.

It had been claimed that Diogo Jota was unlikely to feature against Arsenal on Wednesday night, but the number of sessions under his belt and a focal role in the ‘starting’ side during drills suggests he will be involved.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Nallo, Tsimikas, Beck

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Elliott, Endo, Nyoni, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Blair

Not involved: Phillips, Robertson, Bradley, Chambers, Jones, Morton, McConnell, Stephenson, Koumas