Liverpool have received a boost regarding Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future, while owners Fenway Sports Group have confirmed talks to purchase another club.

Kelleher transfer ‘boost’

Kelleher’s Liverpool future is up in the air this summer, with the Irishman confirming his desire to become a first-choice goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the 25-year-old, bidding £15 million for him in the January transfer window, but a switch to the City Ground now looks unlikely.

That’s because Forest have announced the signing of 6’8″ giant Carlos Miguel from Brazilian side Corinthians, presumably to come in as their No. 1.

It remains to be seen what Kelleher’s decision will be, but Liverpool are unlikely to complain if they still have him around next season.

Chelsea are said to be “furious” as Liverpool line up a deal for their 15-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool have ‘promoted’ U21s goalkeeping coach Mark Morris to help out with the first team in pre-season. He’s been at the club since 2009!

The Reds have just received a £2.3 million windfall for the transfer of Kamil Grabara to Wolfsburg, following a move from FC Copenhagen

Trent Alexander-Arnold has denied claims of “negative vibes” with Gareth Southgate on England duty – though he’s not exactly been treated well!

Liverpool owners FSG have confirmed they are in talks over purchase of Ligue 1 side Bordeaux – they are in “the early stages of dialogue and engagement” (The Athletic)

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi this summer, with Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus also in the mix (Sky Germany)

Hansi Flick and the now-retired Thiago have met to discuss a role on Barcelona’s coaching staff. A move seems unlikely for now, barring the odd bit of work here and there! (Marca)

Man United are believed to have had a bid of over €60 million accepted for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. That’s a potential blow for Liverpool! (Various)

Wales have named former Liverpool attacker Craig Bellamy as their new manager, replacing the departed Rob Page (FAW)

United have also reportedly tabled a £50 million offer for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite – they’re not messing about this summer! (Sky Sports)

