Liverpool have relaunched their club museum at Anfield, with a Jurgen Klopp Exhibition being an impressive part of the new look.

It’s not easy to encapsulate the incredible history of Liverpool Football Club in one area within The Kop, but Liverpool have certainly done that with the newly enhanced and revamped museum.

Museum curators Stephen Done and Mark Platt have created new exhibitions and immersive features to celebrate individual players and managers and different eras of the club’s history.

One of the most striking parts is as you first enter the museum and a new ‘Red White & Silver’ exhibit displays every trophy Liverpool FC has ever won; from old trophies to the FIFA Club World Cup.

But there is not only an ode to the past, as Arne Slot also features on the walls in a prominent nod to the club’s future. A nice touch.

The relaunch of the museum has integrated cutting-edge technology to bring the history of the club to life, including a Klopp hologram.

Fans can take a walk down memory lane as the club’s story from the past to the present is depicted through memorabilia, silverware and interactive displays.

Mike Cox, senior vice president of museum and tours at Liverpool FC, said: “The LFC museum is more than just a collection of artefacts; it’s a place where we can celebrate the club’s heritage and the incredible journey we’ve shared with our fans.



“The new space is a modern revamp of our story that remembers our past and looks to our future. We can’t wait for the fans to experience the magic of Liverpool FC in this new immersive way.”

With nine new spaces, there is plenty to immerse yourself in even if you have previously made a trip to the museum – with the new Klopp Exhibition bound to stir up some lingering emotions!

The official relaunch was opened by legendary striker Ian Rush. This Is Anfield will have more coverage in the coming days.

You can book your LFC tour and museum visit, here.