Jurgen Klopp has agreed to become an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, with his commitment to the club’s official charity continuing following his departure as Reds boss.

Klopp has been a long-standing admirer and ambassador of the LFC Foundation and has supported it in many different ways.

Whether it be welcoming visits to the AXA Training Centre, speaking publicly about the vital work happening every day across the Liverpool City Region or attending events to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

He once famously called the LFC Foundation the best department at the club while praising the ‘incredible’ work that they do every day across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

Following Klopp’s last game in charge LFC Foundation were given a range of unique items worn and signed by him for a Foundation fundraising auction which raised an incredible £40,000 in just seven days.

His honorary ambassador role will ensure his connection to the LFC Foundation remains intact moving forward.

Speaking about continuing in his role as LFC Foundation honorary ambassador Klopp said: “The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

“I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first-ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador. I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

Matt Parish, CEO of the LFC Foundation, added: “We are delighted that Jurgen is continuing his support of the Foundation as our first honorary ambassador.

“Having his support has been priceless for us over the years and to have that continue is fantastic and highlights his commitment to the Foundation and the work that we continue to do across the Liverpool City Region.

“Jurgen’s love and passion for the city has been clear throughout his time at the club and it can only benefit us having his support and his voice championing the work that we do moving forward.”

In the most recent figures available, LFC Foundation supported 123,000 people across the 2022/23 season and in the last three years the Foundation has delivered more than £65 million in health benefits and contributed more than £16 million directly in to the local economy.

Last season’s Legends game against Ajax raised almost £1.2 million, a record from a single Legends fixture, with a large percentage of the proceeds supporting the education programmes run by the Foundation to tackle a range of social issues and increase the life chances of young people in the local community.