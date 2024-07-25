Liverpool were left to suspend their biannual members’ ticket sale due to a “sophisticated” cyber attack, and they have now offered an update that will not be widely appreciated.

Any fan who has had the pleasure of attempting to buy tickets via Liverpool’s website can attest that there are few occasions when it is a seamless process.

Last week, the club had to apologise after the biannual members’ ticket sale was cancelled. They later explained it was “subject to another sustained, sophisticated ‘bot’ attack.”

Liverpool acknowledged it was “wholly unacceptable” and insisted that they would “continue to work with our fan groups to improve the selling processes and systems and will consider all options that will eventually deliver the experience our fans deserve.”

All sales were postponed, and on Thursday the club issued an update and on advice from their ticketing provider, SeatGeek, “the sale will now take place in two stages.”

The first stage includes home tickets for only the games against Brentford, Nottingham Forest or Bournemouth, with the remaining six Anfield matches in 2024 “available to buy at a later date.”

While it may minimise the potential of another cyber attack, it is not particularly fan-friendly and has been labelled a “joke” on social media.

I see Liverpool’s idea to fix the member’s ticketing fiasco is to do it over more dates than originally planned. Same 8.15 sale time. More unnecessary planning time off work, travel etc around it. Almost like they haven’t listened to a word from fans. @spiritofshankly @LFCHelp — Chris Sutton (@CHRlSSUTTON) July 25, 2024

I think it’s the biggest piss take ever, people will take time of work for them 3 home games then be forced to do it again it’s a joke. — LFC Sales (@Lfcsalesinfo) July 25, 2024

Least we can get some tickets for now — REDTICKETSYNWA (@REDTICKETSYNWA_) July 25, 2024

Many supporters need to take time off work for these sales and have other responsibilities than sitting in front of a computer for hours trying to buy tickets that they are entitled to.

Breaking the sale up means instead of one day of stress it is now two. The only hope is that they run smoothly and supporters can be in and out without any of the issues the portal has been known to have.

Those successful in the ballot and with the necessary credits to purchase tickets for the second sale will be notified via email of the new sale date.

In an email to supporters, the club apologised once more, writing: “Once again, we would like to apologise for the inconvenience that last week’s postponed sale caused.”

Anfield will operate at its full capacity from 2024/25, and Liverpool’s CEO Billy Hogan has said there are “no plans to continue expansion” in an exclusive interview with This Is Anfield.