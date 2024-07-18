Liverpool were left to apologise to fans after Wednesday’s ticket sales were suspended, and they have since vowed to “deliver the experience our fans deserve” after the latest cyber attack.

The ticket sale process is never straightforward for Liverpool supporters, whether it be a technical glitch, a non-user-friendly system, long queues or a myriad of other issues.

On Wednesday, the club had to apologise after the biannual members’ ticket sale saw the ticketing portal go “under maintenance” before it was then cancelled altogether.

This has had a knock-on effect on subsequent ticket sale windows, with Liverpool since explaining that “the ticketing sale was subject to another sustained, sophisticated ‘bot’ attack.”

Liverpool’s email to members after the cyber attack read: “This is hugely disappointing and frustrating as we have made a number of significant improvements to our supplier’s ticketing system to try and prevent this type of cybercrime.

“We are investigating how it was launched into the system as this is wholly unacceptable.”

The club will now work hand in hand with their external ticketing system provider to plot out a way they can safely re-open the sale, with new dates for sales to be published in due course.

Most notably for supporters, Liverpool insist that they “will continue to work with our fan groups to improve the selling processes and systems and will consider all options that will eventually deliver the experience our fans deserve.”

The hope is that they find a solution for the ticket portal’s long list of issues in a timely fashion, it is the least the fans deserve.

Many supporters need to take time off work for these sales and have other responsibilities than sitting in front of a computer for hours trying to buy tickets that they are entitled to.

That fans expect issues to arise each time they make attempts to purchase tickets speaks volumes of how long they have persisted, we can only hope this was the last straw.

While Liverpool work behind the scenes on the ticket front, construction is still ongoing on the Anfield Road End less than a month before it hosts the final pre-season friendly against Sevilla.