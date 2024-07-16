Following reports in Germany that Liverpool have “expressed interest” in RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, club sources have given their stance.

Sky Germany‘s Philipp Hinze reported on Monday evening that both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid were interested in Simakan, though he maintained there had been no offers.

Links with the 24-year-old certainly make sense, given his age, pedigree in the Bundesliga and ability to play at both centre-back and right-back.

And with a price tag of around £38 million mooted, Simakan could realistically fit into Liverpool’s structure of spending regardless of his role under Arne Slot.

But Liverpool have now distances themselves from reports of interest in the Frenchman, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle providing an update.

Doyle writes that the club “aren’t presently considering a move” for Simakan, which follows a trend of the Reds dismissing links with various targets.

Sources from Anfield have previously quashed speculation over deals for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, Porto defensive midfielder Alan Varela, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

It is clear that those within Liverpool’s new recruitment setup – which is overseen by Michael Edwards and led by sporting director Richard Hughes – are open to briefing the media over rumoured targets.

However, there is little indication when it comes to who the Reds are actively pursuing, with it a common theme during Edwards’ time as sporting director that transfers would be conducted in the shadows.

His successor Julian Ward maintained this approach, and Hughes is likely to have adopted a similar stance.

Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi, Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho and Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande.

At this rate, though, it seems more likely that any new additions will blindside supporters looking to keep up with the ins and outs at Anfield.