Thiago just announced his retirement after 15 years competing at the top level, and now looks to be plotting out his next steps after returning to Barcelona for talks.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Liverpool expired this summer and despite reported interest to extend his career, he announced on Monday that he has hung up his boots.

It brought a trophy-laden career to an end and a real sense among supporters that injury had robbed them of the chance to watch his magic and Thiago his ability to bamboozle the opposition.

Thiago still has a lot to give to football, and coaching looks to be a real possibility, with reports in Spain documenting his recent visits to Barcelona over a potential coaching position.

According to SPORT, the Catalan giants have told new manager Hansi Flick that he can have Thiago on his coaching staff, though they say it will be on a “temporary basis.”

? IMAGEN @JijantesFC ?? Primera imagen de Thiago Alcántara en la Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper El exfutbolista del Barça, presente de nuevo en las instalaciones del club para perfilar su incorporación al staff de Hansi Flick. [?: @pportabellaraf] ? https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl pic.twitter.com/rq4m7F2ghX — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 10, 2024

It is explained that Thiago does not want a “binding” contract and could work with the Barcelona side for the short term before making a final call on whether to make it more permanent.

Flick is eager for Thiago to act as a link between the squad and the coaching staff, with his ability to speak multiple languages of significant value to the new manager.

He was spotted arriving at the club on Wednesday as players returned for pre-season, but from all accounts, it sounds like he is open to a consultant-like position with no strings for now, understandable after only just retiring.

The 33-year-old definitely has what it takes and it would have been great if Liverpool could have held onto him in a coaching capacity.

The 33-year-old knows Barcelona inside out having played there in his youth before going on to make 100 senior appearances and lifting 10 major trophies – he spent eight years in total with the club.