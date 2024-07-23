Though claims that Liverpool are set to sign Japan winger Takefusa Kubo have been dismissed as “premature,” compatriot Wataru Endo would back him to join.

Reports in Japan have claimed that the Reds were lining up a £50.6 million deal for Real Sociedad’s Kubo, with his agent said to have travelled to England.

But sources within the club quickly dismissed speculation, with the Mail‘s Lewis Steele among those to report that Liverpool had described those reports as “premature.”

Of course, the wording was far from emphatic, suggesting that there could still be interest in signing Kubo.

And speaking on Abema Sports Time in his native Japan, Liverpool midfielder Endo has backed his international team-mate as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah.

Asked which Japan player he would like to join him at Anfeld, he replied: “Kubo.

“The search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun, so this is becoming a real area for Liverpool to strengthen.

“I think the player who can replace him, in the national team, would be Kubo.”

While it has been twisted elsewhere as Endo hinting that the club could sell Salah, or that a deal was in the works to sign Kubo, that is far from the truth.

However, it is clear that the 23-year-old has the backing of at least one player within Arne Slot‘s squad, while he is likely to at least be of interest to Liverpool’s recruitment staff.

Having only turned 23 in June, Kubo has already played 225 games at senior level for FC Tokyo, Yokohama F. Marinos, Mallorca, Villarreal, Getafe and current club Sociedad.

His pace, direct style and tendency to cut in from the right wing onto his stronger left foot are all reminiscent of Salah himself.

But he is yet to translate that into anywhere close to the ridiculous levels of output produced by Liverpool’s No. 11, having scored 31 goals and assisted another 31 in his 225 club appearances.

That is an average of a goal or assist every 216.4 minutes, while his most recent season for Sociedad saw him score seven and assist five in 41 games – one every 244.6 minutes.

It would be a big step to join Liverpool, then, and particularly as a proposed successor to Salah on the right flank.

That is not to say that Kubo could not manage it, but the Reds would typically allow such a player to prove himself elsewhere in the Premier League before committing to a transfer.