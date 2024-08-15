It is deadline day for the Premier League, and while incomings are not anticipated, Liverpool still have a number of outgoings to sanction before the day is out.

The Reds have had a quiet window, and just when it looked as though they would not make a single signing, they announced Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa.

Only the latter is a signing for this season to leave us still wanting over a No. 6 and a defender, with any movement on that front not expected until a later date.

But what we have seen is a host of youngsters make moves elsewhere, either permanently or on loan, and we expect more of the same ahead of the English deadline at 11pm (BST).

Stefan Bajcetic is anticipated to be the first cab off the rank as he joins Pep Lijnders’ Salzburg on loan – it will be a Liverpool reunion of sorts after Bobby Clark‘s £10 million transfer.

Liverpool have been open to offers for Ben Doak for some time, and despite suggestions he could be the latest to join Hull in the Championship, Hull Live report “there is no truth” to it.

Joe Gomez will still come up in discussions, as too Caoimhin Kelleher after the club rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest that laughably also was to include American stopper Matt Turner.

Neither will be allowed to leave without adequate replacements, though.

Nat Phillips will, surely, be given the green light to move on as he will not see game time at Anfield this season. Tyler Morton, meanwhile, is now reportedly set to stay after an offer from Bayer Leverkusen was rejected.

As per the Athletic‘s James Pearce, 21-year-old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga is to join Scottish Championship outfit Livingston on loan.

Fellow ‘keeper Jakub Ojrzynski is another who Liverpool will be eager to line up a move for this summer – he was on trial at Polish side GKS Katowice earlier in the summer.

Finally, academy players Kaide Gordon, James Norris, Dominic Corness, James Balagizi, Harvey Davies, Tom Hill and Lee Jonas could all have moves lined up for them.

Any on the incoming front?

It has not been entirely ruled out but time is, obviously, not on Liverpool’s side.

A defender and a No. 6 are still on all our wishlists, but that would also need the club to identify a player, convince another club to sell late in the window and strike an agreement.

On Thursday evening, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele told LFC Transfer Room that, “in an ideal world they’ll be bringing a defender but, like I said, they’re running out of time.”

We can remain hopeful, but unlikely still feels to be the word on this front!