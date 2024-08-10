Andy Robertson has returned to training following injury issues that have so far kept him out of Liverpool’s pre-season matches.

The left-back was pictured moving freely in training as Arne Slot‘s squad prepared for their two friendlies that will take place at Anfield on Sunday.

Robertson has had a fractured pre-season, joining up with the squad and travelling to America all while being unable to play in the Reds’ friendlies.

This is due to the fact “he took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that,” explained Slot.

Instead of playing in the friendlies, the 30-year-old continued his recovery after playing almost 400 minutes for Scotland this summer, including the full 90 minutes of all their Euro 2024 matches in Germany.

Thankfully, Robertson is now back in training and appears to be back to his old spritely self for the new season.

When asked in the USA, Slot wouldn’t disclose the Scotsman’s specific injury issue, choosing to simply describe it as a “medical issue.”

A full squad

Unlike some of Liverpool’s rivals, namely Man United, the Reds are currently sporting a full bill of health with their all their key players now back in training.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister are yet to feature in any of Liverpool’s friendlies due to their international engagements, but that should change on Sunday.

With two games on the same day, against Sevilla and Las Palmas, Slot is expected to make full use of his squad with no other official friendlies planned between then and the Premier League opener against Ipswich.

With the Sevilla match kicking off at 12.30pm (BST) and ending about two and a half hours before the Las Palmas game gets underway, it is unlikely we will see any players involved in both.

Instead, each player should see a significant amount of game time in their respective fixture, as opposed to the short stints we saw on the US tour.

The game against Sevilla will act as the first chance for local supporters to see Slot in the flesh and, for those who didn’t stay up late for the previous friendlies, an opportunity to see his new-look system.