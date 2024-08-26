Liverpool saw off Brentford in routine fashion, but Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s strop didn’t go down too well with two Reds supporters who dissected the win.

Arne Slot‘s side secured a 2-0 victory over the Bees on Sunday, making it two wins out of two to start their Premier League season.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were the heroes in front of the goal, as Slot continues to impress in his early months in charge.

After Liverpool’s win, TIA’s Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) discussed a positive afternoon, as well as Trent’s hissy fit!

The good…

DAN: Being back inside Anfield is always a joyous occasion, and it didn’t disappoint for Slot’s first competitive clash.

Both Carvalho and Van den Berg were roundly applauded as they warmed up – the former was greeted particularly openly by Elliott and Nunez, who proceeded to wind-up the former Red as he attempted to get ready.

Perhaps the loudest rendition yet of Klopp’s parting gift, “Arne Slot, Na Na Na Na Na”, was also capped off with a fellow follically-challenged fan who shall remain nameless standing up to take the acclaim from those around!

On the pitch, the level of control stood out. Whilst we all loved and adored the ‘Heavy Metal’ thrill-a-minute rollercoaster ride that was Klopp’s Reds, I have to admit there is a large part of me and my blood pressure that will be thankful for more straightforward victories such as this one.

This was a performance of class, calmness and composure against what was a compact Brentford side that have a knack for causing headaches. The three points from a 2-0 win at Anfield count all the same as a 5-4 win at Carrow Road, but they might just keep something left in the tank further down the line.

HENRY: As Dan mentions, this just felt far better for the blood pressure!

That’s nothing against Klopp, who is a genius and will forever be adored, but we did seem to lose that control last season, compared to at the absolute peak under him.

As for Slot, he is handling himself so well, going about things in his own way and not trying too hard to be a replica of Klopp.

He doesn’t possess his charisma and extrovert nature and that’s absolutely fine.

He definitely has an underrated sense of humour, though, as shown by his piss-taking of Carragher on Sky after the game!

The bad…

DAN: There is very little to unpick from a negative standpoint in terms of individual performances.

But maybe getting that second goal a smidgen earlier would have been nice so that every Brentford attack wasn’t anxiety-filled.

The tickets were once again an issue, with more NFC problems.

The queue for the ticket office less than an hour before kickoff FAR outnumbered the queues for the turnstiles, as it was a case of luck rather than judgment as to whether or not access was immediately permitted.

Thankfully, there was no delay to the start but it must’ve been touch and go for a while.

HENRY: The ticket problem simply isn’t good enough for a club of Liverpool’s wealth and stature – all the complaints are fully merited.

On the pitch, there was very little I didn’t like, although the performance did die a death a little bit for a period in the first half.

I also thought the atmosphere was strangely subdued for such a milestone occasion – perhaps we all need to get used to a slightly less full-throttle style at Anfield.

Trent’s tantrum

DAN: Slot handled the questioning around Trent’s reaction superbly, citing a need to take care of the talisman and the fact he gets his desire to play every minute.

Whilst it definitely wasn’t a good look, with the backdrop of contract uncertainty at the minute, it’s easy to catastrophise every facial expression, shrug and so on.

However, as a one-off, hopefully, standalone event, I’m happy to read as little into it as possible and put it down to not getting that obligatory assist.

HENRY: Dan’s spot on about Slot’s handling of the issue – everything about him is so measured.

I’m slightly different in that I think Trent should have read the room and not acted so petulantly, though. The criticism is warranted.

We all know how competitive he is and that he enjoys a sulk, but he is 25 now and the vice-captain, he should be behaving accordingly.

He knows full well the cameras may have been on him and that the contract situation adds to the narrative, so him acting like a kid who’s been given a piece of fruit instead of a Maccies was a bad look!

Still, it’s far from a major issue and it will rightly be forgotten about in no time.