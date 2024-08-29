Arne Slot has welcomed the experience and mentality that his new signing, Federico Chiesa, will bring to Liverpool as he explained why the club signed the Italian winger.

The Reds wrapped up the signing of the 26-year-old winger in a deal worth up to £12.5 million on Thursday afternoon.

Chiesa voiced that he was quick to say “yes” when the Reds made their approach, and now his new head coach, Arne Slot, has expressed his delight to be able to welcome him to the club.

“We are really happy to bring Federico to Liverpool,” the head coach told the club’s official website.

“I don’t think anyone will need me to tell them about his quality because it has been very clear for a number of years in both club football and international football.

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better, and this is something that really excites us.”

With 335 games for club and country combined, despite still being only 26, it is no surprise Slot highlighted his No. 14’s experience as a crucial factor in Liverpool’s decision to sign him.

“I have said all summer that it is not easy to sign players for Liverpool because the standard of players we have is so high, but in Federico I firmly believe we are signing someone who enhances what is already here,” Slot said.

“It’s not just his talents physically; Federico has experience of winning trophies, of course one with his national team, and dealing with setbacks and challenges. It’s the mentality we want here at Liverpool.

“Not only this, but he is someone who has an incredible work-rate to match his talent.

“He is a player who can make an impact and can help the team, so this is credit to Richard Hughes and everyone involved in bringing him to Liverpool.”

Chiesa will become only the seventh Italian to play for the club, after Gabriel Paletta, Daniele Padelli, Andrea Dossena, Alberto Aquilani, Fabio Borini and Mario Balotelli.

Liverpool will hope he has better success at Anfield than those aforementioned names, and Chiesa will back himself to surpass their achievements.

But for now, Liverpool will manage him carefully. He has not played a game since Euro 2024, and Slot hinted at patience as he detailed the next steps for the 26-year-old.

The Dutchman said of the initial plans for the new arrival: “For now, the priority is for Federico to join the squad, involve himself in training and after this we can look forward to what the future holds.”

