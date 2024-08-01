Curtis Jones recently saw his name splashed across a newspaper headline that suggested a dig at Jurgen Klopp, which he has now clarified after words were taken out of his mouth.

Liverpool’s midfielder has cut an excited figure this pre-season, at the start of the US tour he explained that he was “probably the happiest I’ve been in terms of a style of play that suits me.”

It created false headlines, with the Mail‘s sub-editors putting the words ‘I’m glad Klopp’s gone’ in Jones’ mouth, as too the reporter who said otherwise in the copy.

The 23-year-old was simply voicing his excitement at how Arne Slot‘s demands coincide with how he wants to play the game – there was never any slight directed towards Klopp.

Headlines would have led some to believe otherwise, and Jones seized the opportunity to clear up any misunderstandings when speaking to RedMen TV after the friendly against Arsenal.

“The principles are always the same; we want to work hard, press, and dominate teams,” Jones started to say on Slot.

“That’s what I think came across a little bit wrong, [which is why] I’d like to say on this now, I’ve seen things that it seemed like I was disrespectful in a way.

“But Jurgen knows I’d never be that kid. He knows how much I love him, that I love all of his staff.

“But it was just me saying that how I’m going to play now is a little bit of a change.

“He gave me the platform and belief in myself to know that I’m a kid who can step up as well, I’m not just a kid who’s a squad lad, I can really be counted on as well.

“I don’t want to take anything away from him. I wanted to get that across as well.

“How many games have I played? It’s all because of him. There were times I was being told ‘he needs to go out on loan or leave the club’, but he was the man who stuck there the whole time.

“It’s how the media is, you can say the odd thing and they will try and build a story. I didn’t mean any harm and he knows how much love I have for him and his staff.”

Jones overcame his injury concern from the first match against Real Betis to play the first 45 minutes in the 2-1 win over Arsenal.