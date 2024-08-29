While Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Liverpool squad are still in the early days of their relationship with Arne Slot, they have been made to understand one very “simple” rule the head coach has.

It has been a busy summer for Alexander-Arnold.

A rollercoaster Euro 2024 campaign ended in the final and a short pre-season saw him have to adjust quickly to the demands of a new head coach.

Despite, only spending a few weeks with Arne Slot so far, Liverpool’s No. 66 has settled into the team’s new style of play with relative ease and has flourished in the first two Premier League fixtures, against Ipswich and Brentford.

Undoubtedly, the biggest test so far in Slot’s era now awaits the Reds with a trip to Man United on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Alexander-Arnold spoke to the club’s official website about the “rules” Slot has implemented at the club.

The Liverpool vice-captain detailed how Slot demands all his players to defend from the front, saying: “That’s one of the rules that the manager brought in.

“If you don’t comply to those rules, you won’t play – it’s as simple as that.”

He went on to describe how Slot wants his Liverpool side to defend and why a successful defensive unit can help the Reds win titles.

“It’s not just about defenders defending [and] the attackers just watch us defend, it’s a whole team thing.

“I think the counter-attacks that we’ve potentially been exposed to, we’re able to slow them down and get numbers behind. We’re blocking shots and we’re stopping them from creating anything dangerous.

“That’s down to the work ethic and it’s what’s demanded.

“I think if you look at the teams that have been successful in the previous years, including ourselves, it’s been of course we’re a team that can play football and be really exciting at times, but it’s the other end of the pitch that ultimately does win you the league.

“Normally the team that concedes the least amount of goals or the least amount of big chances will have a really good chance of winning the league.”

No Liverpool manager in the Premier League era has won their first game at Old Trafford but Alexander-Arnold is still confident about getting a result against the club’s arch-rivals this weekend.

“As long as we go there with the mentality and the commitment and ready to fight and want to win more, and show that on the pitch, then we’re confident we can go there and get the three points,” he concluded.