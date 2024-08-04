The boys are back in town! As Liverpool’s pre-season tour concluded in the early hours of Sunday morning, six of the seven final players to report for pre-season were then spotted at the AXA.

Arne Slot has been operating without a number of his senior options so far this summer, but that will change at the start of the coming week after six players reported back on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all linked back up at the training ground – though there has been no sign of Alisson just yet.

Slot had confirmed before his side’s 3-0 win that his remaining internationals would be back on Tuesday, and while this is certainly earlier, he will have been implying a training return.

After flying back to Merseyside straight after the meeting with Man United, the travelling squad will be given time off before looking ahead to their double-header at Anfield next Sunday.

Welcome back lads ?? pic.twitter.com/4XOWMn5n22 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2024

Alisson was knocked out of international competition earlier than any of the other six abovementioned internationals, with his break starting after Brazil were knocked out of the Copa America on July 7.

That is close to a month off, which Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were only a couple of days short of after they bowed out in the semi-final of the Euros on July 10.

Liverpool’s No. 1 will not be losing any conditioning by having a longer summer break, but it is interesting that he is the one who has seemingly been given a longer holiday.

He will be expected to be involved in training on Tuesday with the rest of the squad, as Slot confirmed himself.

The outfield players, meanwhile, after enjoying breakfast together will undergo fitness testing before they get a taste of what life is like under new management – and by accounts of their team-mates, they will have plenty to look forward to.