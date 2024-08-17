Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Arne Slot‘s first game as Liverpool manager ended with a pleasing 2-0 Premier League win away to Ipswich, with Mohamed Salah breaking yet another record.

Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (1), Portman Road

August 17, 2024

Goals: Jota 60′, Salah 65′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

Another season, same old reliable Alisson.

The Brazilian made a key save to deny Jacob Greaves, and another to thwart Omari Hutchinson, on a faultless afternoon overall.

Almost a bystander in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Deployed at right-back, despite some calling for him to be moved into midfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold was increasingly impressive here.

His much-criticised defensive work was good on the whole and some of his passing was outrageous in its invention.

Produced one stunning cross that Diogo Jota had to score from, before sliding a lovely pass to Salah in the lead-up to the Portuguese’s opener.

Jarell Quansah – 6

Quansah deservedly got the nod over Ibrahima Konate but was then somewhat surprisingly replaced at half time, with the change proving to be tactical.

Arne Slot explained post-match that the change was tactical, with the team as a whole losing too many duels from long balls in the first half and that Konate was brought on to win those aerials.

Quansah certainly looked disappointed to be subbed and Ipswich had got some joy in around his area.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Captaining Liverpool for a second season, Van Dijk was good against Ipswich, even though one sloppy early pass led to Quansah’s aforementioned block.

Dominant in the air and assured in possession – one drilled long-range ball to Salah was a pearler – it was par for the course from the Dutchman.

He breezes through these kind of games with consummate ease.

Andy Robertson – 6

Robertson was preferred to Kostas Tsimikas in what was the surprise selection of the afternoon give their respective playing time in pre-season.

In truth, the left-back was miles off it to begin with, under-hitting passes, conceding free-kicks and generally looking rusty.

Improved as the minutes ticked by but this won’t have done anything to quell the doubts over his long-term role.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Gravenberch started as the No.6, alongside Mac Allister in a double pivot, getting the nod after a promising summer. The Dutchman deserves praise for an influential performance.

The midfielder looked good in possession, linking better with Mac Allister as the game went on, and is clearly someone with so much natural talent.

Made an impressive nine passes into the final third [FotMob] and won six of 12 duels.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Mac Allister looked undercooked against Sevilla last weekend and that still proved to be the case early on on Saturday.

In the first half he couldn’t help Liverpool dominate the midfield battle, but that changed in the second as his elite level shone through.

A lovely footballer to watch.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

After a slow end to last season for Szoboszlai, he started the new campaign with a much better outing.

He couldn’t get into the game in front of Mac Allister and Gravenberch initially, but he was exceptional in the second half.

One drag-back and lay off to the on-rushing Trent Alexander-Arnold was delightful and Ipswich found it hard to contain him.

Mohamed Salah – 8 (Man of the Match)

Salah has looked so vibrant this summer and he knew a goal would make him the top-scoring opening day player in Premier League history.

Of course he went and broke another record!

He was a constant outlet with his runs in behind, looking to make things happen, and he assisted Jota for the opening goal.

Then went and doubled Liverpool’s lead, pouncing in trademark fashion.

Luis Diaz – 7

Diaz topped Liverpool’s scoring charts during pre-season, and as was the case with most, he got so much better as the afternoon wore on.

There were plenty of moments of promise and his pace and directness ran Ipswich ragged, while one superb scooped piece of skill was loved by the travelling Reds supporters.

Full of confidence by the end.

Diogo Jota – 8

As expected, Jota led the line for Liverpool and got his customary goal, more than justifying his selection.

The Portuguese was his usual industrious self, proving to be a pest for Ipswich‘s defence, and he took his goal with typical aplomb.

A gem of a player who Slot will be desperate to keep fit.

Substitutes

Ibrahima Konate (on for Quansah, 46′) – 7

An impressive return to the side for Konate – great block in stoppage time.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 76′) – 6

Not time to make a real impact, but energetic had one effort blocked.

Cody Gakpo (on for Jota, 79′) – 6

Got into good areas but nothing came of it.

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 79′) – 6

Brought fresh legs and was reliable during his short spell on the pitch.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Nunez

Arne Slot – 9

On an immensely proud occasion, Slot managed Liverpool competitively for the first time, looking to kick off the post-Jurgen Klopp era in style.

There were few issues with the Dutchman’s starting lineup, with only the decision to play Robertson over Tsimikas somewhat questionable.

In terms of the performance, Liverpool were sloppy in the first half but so impressive after the break, and Slot deserves huge credit for that.

We’re off and running!