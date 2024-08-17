★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Ryan Gravenberch proves he can “run the show” in “encouraging” No. 6 outing

A lot has been asked of Ryan Gravenberch in the No. 6 position in the absence of a new addition this summer, and his performance at Ipswich rightly received plaudits.

Heading into the campaign without a recognised No. 6 suitable for Arne Slot‘s system has been far from ideal, but the head coach was quick to settle the debate over who would take on the role.

The 22-year-old took time to kick into gear – so did his team-mates, mind – but then showed what he is capable of in the second half.

He finished with 67 touches, with an accuracy of 86 percent, was never dispossessed, made nine passes into the final third – the joint-most – and won six of his 12 duels, as per FotMob.

Stats did not show everything, though. He was composed when he needed to be and took the ball well on the turn under pressure – key traits for a Slot side.

With so much focus on the No. 6 position it was no surprise to see Gravenberch attract attention for his performance from Reds across X, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments.

“I really like the one touch football that we have significantly increased under Slot. Great goals by Diogo and Mo.

“I thought Gravenberch did really well. There’s a player there and hope he can continue to own the #6.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“At the moment, Gravenberch is our best player taking the ball in deep areas and therefore our only option for transitional football. Endo is ok at it, but does get caught from time to time. Mac Allister gets caught on the ball a lot and lacks mobility.”

Michael Hugh in TIA comments.

“That 6 position suits Gravenberch a whole lot better. Most composed game I have seen from him in a Liverpool shirt.”

Obakeng Sekati on Facebook.

Gravenberch did not have the luxury of a full pre-season, but he showed potential in the outings he did have throughout the summer and was always to start against Ipswich on the opening day.

The line coming out of Liverpool is that there was no alternative to Martin Zubimendi this summer and with less than 13 days remaining in the transfer window, a performance like this from Gravenberch was needed.

There will be tougher tests to come, but he and the Reds can take plenty from the opening game.

Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

