A lot has been asked of Ryan Gravenberch in the No. 6 position in the absence of a new addition this summer, and his performance at Ipswich rightly received plaudits.

Heading into the campaign without a recognised No. 6 suitable for Arne Slot‘s system has been far from ideal, but the head coach was quick to settle the debate over who would take on the role.

The 22-year-old took time to kick into gear – so did his team-mates, mind – but then showed what he is capable of in the second half.

He finished with 67 touches, with an accuracy of 86 percent, was never dispossessed, made nine passes into the final third – the joint-most – and won six of his 12 duels, as per FotMob.

Had a lot more space second half but even so Gravenberch very strong & grew in to that performance in & out of possession @StatsZone pic.twitter.com/6pA1lLy8Fu — Sean Rogers (@Sean_Rogers) August 17, 2024

Stats did not show everything, though. He was composed when he needed to be and took the ball well on the turn under pressure – key traits for a Slot side.

With so much focus on the No. 6 position it was no surprise to see Gravenberch attract attention for his performance from Reds across X, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments.

Gravenberch has been tremendous second half hasn’t he — L4 (@L4Kop10) August 17, 2024

Look at Konaté trusting Gravenberch has the ability to get the right touch on this fizzer of a pass. Look at Gravenberch take it with pure composure, with two men on him, hit the pausa and play it to Trent. THIS. IS. FOOTBALL.pic.twitter.com/Q0aMMHJC3U — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 17, 2024

Gravenberch has absolutely run the show. But I also want to mention Dominik Szoboszlai this 2nd half he’s been absolutely outstanding. — Karl (@KarlThyer) August 17, 2024

“I really like the one touch football that we have significantly increased under Slot. Great goals by Diogo and Mo. “I thought Gravenberch did really well. There’s a player there and hope he can continue to own the #6.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“At the moment, Gravenberch is our best player taking the ball in deep areas and therefore our only option for transitional football. Endo is ok at it, but does get caught from time to time. Mac Allister gets caught on the ball a lot and lacks mobility.” – Michael Hugh in TIA comments.

“That 6 position suits Gravenberch a whole lot better. Most composed game I have seen from him in a Liverpool shirt.” – Obakeng Sekati on Facebook.

This isn’t the same Gravenberch we had under Klopp- aliens have body swapped him — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) August 17, 2024

That pass by Ryan Gravenberch to Luis Diaz to create the chance was sublime. He used to do this regularly in the early Ajax days when he played the 10 role when needed by the manager — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) August 17, 2024

Gravenberch showing the traits he's known to have. Liverpool maybe almost looking for more adversity in midfield to test his defensive side, but it's encouraging — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 17, 2024

Zubimendi will be studying that Gravenberch performance in bed tonight. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) August 17, 2024

Gravenberch did not have the luxury of a full pre-season, but he showed potential in the outings he did have throughout the summer and was always to start against Ipswich on the opening day.

The line coming out of Liverpool is that there was no alternative to Martin Zubimendi this summer and with less than 13 days remaining in the transfer window, a performance like this from Gravenberch was needed.

There will be tougher tests to come, but he and the Reds can take plenty from the opening game.