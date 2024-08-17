New season, same Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s No. 11 is no stranger to writing his name in the record books and he needed just 65 minutes of the 2024/25 campaign to do so again.

Since arriving in the summer of 2017, Salah has always started a campaign with either a goal or assist – or even both, as it was against Ipswich.

He scored in six of Liverpool’s previous seven opening day fixtures heading into Saturday’s game and had eight on opening days in total across his Premier League career.

It was a joint Premier League record, which he has now broken.

By netting his 212th goal for Liverpool, he now has the most opening day goals in the history of the Premier League – moving ahead of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

He has always started as he means to go on, and we will take this as a good omen!

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, he said: “Hopefully I keep going like this for the whole season!

“I always try to help the team all the time, I’m always happy to score goals or assist.”

The Egyptian provided the assist for Diogo Jota‘s strike just minutes before his goal, opening both of his accounts in impressive fashion.

Mohamed Salah now has 300 goal involvements (212 goals, 88 assists) in all competitions for Liverpool after 350 games. ??? pic.twitter.com/UT9wQuLjLY — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) August 17, 2024

Adding to the abovementioned record, Salah now has 14 goal involvements in total across opening games of a Premier League season with 14 (nine goals and five assists).

It can be easy at times to take him for granted, but with no certainty over how long we have left with him in a red shirt, make sure you appreciate every moment of this man’s genius.