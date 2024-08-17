★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC 2024/25 KITS

WORLDWIDE DELIVERY

SHOP NOW
IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mohamed Salah has set yet ANOTHER record – and it’s only the first game!

New season, same Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s No. 11 is no stranger to writing his name in the record books and he needed just 65 minutes of the 2024/25 campaign to do so again.

Since arriving in the summer of 2017, Salah has always started a campaign with either a goal or assist – or even both, as it was against Ipswich.

He scored in six of Liverpool’s previous seven opening day fixtures heading into Saturday’s game and had eight on opening days in total across his Premier League career.

It was a joint Premier League record, which he has now broken.

By netting his 212th goal for Liverpool, he now has the most opening day goals in the history of the Premier League – moving ahead of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

He has always started as he means to go on, and we will take this as a good omen!

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, he said: “Hopefully I keep going like this for the whole season!

“I always try to help the team all the time, I’m always happy to score goals or assist.”

The Egyptian provided the assist for Diogo Jota‘s strike just minutes before his goal, opening both of his accounts in impressive fashion.

Adding to the abovementioned record, Salah now has 14 goal involvements in total across opening games of a Premier League season with 14 (nine goals and five assists).

It can be easy at times to take him for granted, but with no certainty over how long we have left with him in a red shirt, make sure you appreciate every moment of this man’s genius.

Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024