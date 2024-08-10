Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas will spend the campaign gaining experience in the Championship, having signed a new contract before departing on loan.

Koumas is considered one of the biggest attacking prospects in Liverpool’s academy, and that has seen him stay with the first team throughout pre-season.

But with it unlikely that he breaks through at this stage given the quality of forwards at Arne Slot‘s disposal, the Welshman has been sent out on loan.

The 18-year-old has signed for Championship club Stoke City for the 2024/25 season, having put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Liverpool before doing so.

Joining Steven Schumacher’s side will allow Koumas to gain further experience of travelling and playing often twice a week in England’s second tier.

That would not have been on offer at Liverpool without an injury crisis, and Slot will of course be hoping to avoid that this season.

Koumas completes loan move. Welcome to Stoke City, Lewis. pic.twitter.com/r8444oL6jH — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 10, 2024

Koumas made the matchday squad on eight occasions last season having broken through in emergency circumstances under Jurgen Klopp, scoring on his debut against Southampton in the FA Cup.

While Klopp gave more opportunities to Jayden Danns, likely due to his stronger physique, there are high hopes for Koumas moving forward.

After playing half an hour in Slot’s unofficial first friendly of the summer against Preston at the AXA Training Centre, the teenager clocked 17 minutes off the bench against Real Betis on the United States tour.

However, behind the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak and Harvey Blair in the pecking order, he can now look to hone his craft in the Championship.

Good luck, Lewis!