Mohamed Salah was back doing what he does best in Liverpool’s 2-0 win away to Ipswich in the Premier League, on a day when so many improved as it went on.

The Reds started their new Premier League season with a trip to Portman Road on Saturday, looking to make a flying start under Arne Slot.

Despite a rusty opening 45 minutes, Liverpool’s quality eventually shone through, with Diogo Jota and Salah finding the net.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The top score of the afternoon went to Salah (8.2), on a day that saw him become the Premier League‘s highest opening day goalscorer, with nine.

After a slow start, in which he couldn’t get into the game, the Egyptian King assisted Jota and then scored himself to seal victory during a five-minute spell in the second half.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle said that Salah “cut loose after half-time,” making the most of some tiring Ipswich legs as he got his campaign off to a flying start.

Richard Mills of GOAL felt that Liverpool used the 32-year-old “as their transition focal point,” standing out as his side’s most dangerous attacker.

In second place was Jota (7.7), as the Portuguese showed why him staying fit this season is so vitally important.

He was a “pest for Ipswich‘s defence,” according to TIA Henry Jackson, who added that he is a “gem of a player.”

Completing the top three were Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.6) and Ryan Gravenberch (7.6), both of whom shone in their respective roles.

Doyle hailed the “key pass for Salah” from Trent before Jota fired home, while FotMob noted that Gravenberch made eight defensive actions.

The lowest score of the afternoon went to Jarell Quansah (6.3), who was withdrawn at halftime, and Andy Robertson (6.3), with Jackson saying the latter was “miles off it to begin with.”

Liverpool’s next game is a home Premier League clash with Brentford next Sunday (4.30pm BST).