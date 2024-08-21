Liverpool have reached an agreement with both Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen for the sale of Sepp van den Berg.

Despite impressing in pre-season Van den Berg is set for pastures new away from Anfield.

That is according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, who report that Liverpool have agreed a £25 million deal with both Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen for the 22-year-old defender.

They report that Van den Berg must now decide which option he prefers, with the defender open to listening to both Brentford‘s and Leverkusen’s proposal.

Both have offered a five-year contract and a “considerable salary increase,” though the player himself is prioritising game time.

Liverpool have also been “prepared to give a top salary,” and though it is maintained that Arne Slot would prefer to keep him Van den Berg “wants to play every week because he is convinced that this is better for his development.”

Liverpool to make major profit on Van den Berg

Arriving at the club as an exciting prospect, Van den Berg was likened to Virgil van Dijk during the summer of 2019. Ultimately, he spent five years at Anfield, although most of those years were spent out on loan at Preston, Schalke and Mainz respectively.

Van den Berg last played a competitive game for Liverpool in February 2020, during an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury over four years ago now.

In total he made just four first-team appearances and was never really able to break into the senior setup.

There were hopes for him to finally get his break this summer with compatriot Slot being named as Liverpool’s head coach.

However, it seems that despite putting in solid displays in pre-season, Van den Berg has not done quite enough to convince Slot and the rest of the coaching staff he could challenge the likes of Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.

Having signed him for just £4.4 million from PEC Zwolle, Liverpool are now set to make a £20.6 million profit on their investment and will be delighted with that business.

For Van den Berg, the future is clearly bright. In Leverkusen and Brentford he has the option to chose two clubs both growing in stature and playing at the highest level.