Luis Diaz‘s future has been thrust back into the spotlight after some bizarre rumours, but one Liverpool journalist maintains that the club “are open to selling” the winger.

In a crazy half an hour on Tuesday, a rumour emerged that Diaz had agreed to join Man City on a five-year deal, but that was then quickly shot down by sources from both clubs.

This Is Anfield understands that Liverpool have received no approach from any club.

Diaz’s future has been much-discussed this summer with reported interest from the likes of Barcelona and PSG, in addition to the earlier possibility of landing Anthony Gordon.

There is not a lot of time left in the window for the club to sell and sign a replacement, but Liverpool journalist David Lynch has the “impression from Liverpool sources” that there is an openness to a sale.

“I get very much the impression from Liverpool sources that they are open to selling him, it’s not quite in a position where they’re happy to get rid,” Lynch told Anfield Agenda.

“But they’re very much open to the idea of moving on. I just think they think they can upgrade in terms of output on the left-hand side.

Lynch adds that while one cannot forget Diaz’s capabilities, he “thinks there’s an openness from Liverpool’s side to sell him” as “they feel there are targets out there they could replace him with.”

Gordon is named as “the absolute obvious one,” though Newcastle are now no longer in a position where they have to sell.

“But I also think there’s a willingness on the player’s side and I do wonder whether the story that came out was possibly from the player’s side, on the basis that they’re trying to drum the market up for him,” Lynch expanded further.

At the end of last season, it was claimed that the club value Diaz at £75 million, a figure that is likely prohibitive to Barcelona as they balance their financial difficulties.

With priorities lying elsewhere in the transfer market, even if it has been reported that Liverpool are “unlikely” to sign a new No. 6 this summer, you sense Liverpool won’t be out searching for offers for Diaz.

The winger can still play a huge part in the season ahead and his sole pre-season outing against Sevilla, which saw him net a brace, showed what he is capable of when able to play his natural game.

Nevertheless, with hints Liverpool are open to offers, it is another player to keep an eye on before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.