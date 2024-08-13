Less than half an hour after a bizarre rumour emerged from Spain over Luis Diaz joining Man City, sources from Liverpool and Manchester have now responded.

Diaz’s future remains a hot topic in Spain and Colombia, including ongoing claims that he could join Barcelona as an alternative to Nico Williams.

The winger returned to pre-season with Liverpool last week and made an outstanding start to life under Arne Slot with a brace in Sunday’s 4-1 friendly win over Sevilla.

With two-and-a-half weeks until the transfer window closes, it remains to be seen whether there will be any movement when it comes to the No. 7.

However, This Is Anfield understands that Liverpool have received no approach for the Colombia winger from any club.

Tuesday brought a wild claim from journalist Marcos Benito, who told Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV that Diaz had agreed to join Man City on a five-year deal.

Further sources from both Liverpool and Man City have rejected the rumour, with The Athletic’s Sam Lee bringing word from the Etihad that there is “no truth” to Benito’s claim.

This would not only rule out this latest speculation over a transfer between title rivals, but also renewed suggestions Diaz could join Barcelona.

Speaking while on international duty with Colombia in June, Diaz himself insisted he was “very happy” at Anfield.

“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club,” he told Gol Caracol.

“I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm.”

Diaz’s current contract runs to 2027, but it has been reported that Liverpool could seek to tie him down to improved terms amid interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

While a deal was agreed with Newcastle to sign left winger Anthony Gordon earlier this summer, there is no indication at this stage that that interest will be revived.

As it stands, then, the plan is for Diaz to head into the club’s first campaign under Slot as first choice on the left flank.